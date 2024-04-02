Hudson-based company planning new Oconomowoc facility

Hudson-based Winnesota Cold Chain Services, a refrigerated transport company, is planning to build a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Oconomowoc. The warehouse would be located at 943 Blue Ribbon Circle N., across the street from Roundy’s distribution center, on land owned by an affiliate of Winnesota. Plans submitted to the city show a 99,000-square-foot warehouse space,

Hudson-basedCold Chain Services, a refrigerated transport company, is planning to build a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Oconomowoc. The warehouse would be located at 943 Blue Ribbon Circle N., across the street from Roundy's distribution center, on land owned by an affiliate of Winnesota. Plans submitted to the city show a 99,000-square-foot warehouse space, 3,400-square-foot office space and 13 loading docks, as well as space for a 17,000-square-foot addition. Winnesota currently has facilities in Hudson and metro Minneapolis, as well as space in a multitenant building across the street from the proposed warehouse in Oconomowoc. The company transports products throughout the upper Midwest and offers multi-temperature warehousing at its three facilities, according to its website. Brookfield-basedis the project's general contractor, architect and structural engineer. Winnesota did not respond to a request for comment.