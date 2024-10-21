Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Southeastern Wisconsin industrial real estate absorption slows in Q3, but market remains healthy

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Image from LoopNet
Learn more about:
Commercial Association of Realtors WisconsinMoody’s
Last updated

After a second quarter surge in absorption, the southeastern Wisconsin industrial real estate market absorption slowed during the third quarter, but the market remains healthy and its vacancy rate dipped slightly to 5.5%, according to the latest market report from the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW) and Moody’s. The market absorbed 787,594 square feet

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.