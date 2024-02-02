Chicago-based real estate development firm purchases Pabst Farms site

By
Hunter Turpin
-

An affiliate of Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate purchased a 17-acre site in the Pabst Farms area of Oconomowoc. The company paid $3.35 million for a vacant property at 1000 Blue Ribbon Circle N in Oconomowoc, according to state records. The site is located within the area of Pabst Farms that is southwest of I-94

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
