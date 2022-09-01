Lifetime Piers plans move to proposed Oconomowoc building

Pier maker would use space for showroom, new manufacturing location, lease other spaces

By
Cara Spoto
-
Dock manufacturer Lifetime Piers of Eagle— the sister company of pier installer Summerset Marine – has submitted plans to the City of Oconomowoc to construct a 246,970-square-foot light industrial building inside of Blue Ribbon Circle. (Rendering courtesy of MSI General/City of Oconomowoc)
Dock manufacturer Lifetime Piers, the sister company of pier installer Summerset Marine, plans to move its operations to a 246,970-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial building it is planning in Oconomowoc. The building is planned for a site…

Cara Spoto
