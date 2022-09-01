Lifetime Piers plans move to proposed Oconomowoc building

Dock manufacturer Lifetime Piers
, the sister company of pier installer Summerset Marine
, plans to move its operations to a 246,970-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial building it is planning in Oconomowoc.
The building is planned for a site north of Delafield Road and inside of Blue Ribbon Circle in the Commerce Centre section of the Pabst Farms
development. MSI General is the general contractor for the project.
The building would serve as a new home for Lifetime Piers, which had been located, along with Summerset Marine, in Eagle until a fire seriously damaged the facility in May
, injuring six people.
The current plan would be for Lifetime Piers to anchor the building, said owner Larry Chapman. But Summerset Marine could also relocate to the new building at some point, he said.
The rest of the structure would then be leased out to other tenants.
“The plan was to potentially move everything there, but were still debating (the plans for Summerset Marine),” Chapman said.
Operations for both companies have temporarily moved to a facility off Highway 59, northeast of Whitewater, he said.
The proposed one-story, with a mezzanine, Oconomowoc building would have a 28-foot clear height and a 50-by-50-foot structural bay. There would be space for two to four tenants in the building ranging from 61,485 square feet up to a potential 185,485-square-foot space available with recessed and drive-in dock doors, plans state.
Lifetime Oconomowoc, LLC owns the 17.3-acre site, purchasing the property from the Pabst Farms Land Company I, LLC, of Northbrook, Illinois in May for $2.59 million, according to state documents.
The proposal underwent an initial review by the City of Oconomowoc’s Architectural Review Commission in August, but no vote was taken. John Kutz, a vice president and co-owner of MSI General, said the plans will go back before the commission before heading to a review by the full Plan Commission.