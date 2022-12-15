Southwest Airlines to restore flights between Milwaukee and Kansas City

Also adding additional flights between Milwaukee and several other destinations

Southwest Airlines will restore nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Kansas City International Airport next summer, according to an announcement today from Mitchell International. The airline suspended direct flights between Milwaukee and Kansas City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will begin July 11, 2023 and will be offered on a year-round basis every day of the week except Saturdays.

“This is an important destination that serves both business and leisure travelers,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in a news release. “It’s great that Southwest has decided to restore this route from our world-class airport.”

Southwest also announced it will fly additional daily fights between Milwaukee and Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver and Las Vegas. Also, additional weekend flights will be offered by the airline between Milwaukee and Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis and Washington, D.C. all of those new flights will begin July 11.

Southwest Airlines also announced this week that it will offer daily nonstop service between Milwaukee and Sarasota, Florida, from March 9 through April 10.

Last month, Sun Country Airlines announced it would offer nonstop flights on Fridays and Sundays between Milwaukee and the Twin Cities from May 5 through Sept. 4.