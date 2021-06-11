Southwest Airlines to add holiday season service from MKE to LA and Cancun

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Southwest Airlines

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport continues to attract new service as the leisure travel segment of the airline industry recovers.

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it will resume nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Los Angeles and to Cancun, Mexico for the 2021 holiday season.

Flights from Milwaukee to LA will be available on Nov. 23, 24, 28 and 29, Dec. 23, 26, 27-30 and Jan. 2-3.

Flights from Milwaukee to Cancun will be available on Nov. 20 and 27, Dec. 18 and Jan. 1.

Southwest is also adding additional holiday flights from Milwaukee to Miami and Sarasota, Florida.

 

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

