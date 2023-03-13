Southwest Airlines adds more frequencies to existing MKE routes

Southwest Airlines announced today that it will add daily nonstop flights between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and existing nonstop markets throughout 2023.

Southwest’s schedule has been extended through Nov.4, 2023.

Beginning May 7, Southwest is adding additional daily roundtrips between Milwaukee and Baltimore, Las Vegas and Nashville.

In addition, daily nonstop flights between MKE and Kansas City will resume July 11.

Throughout the summer and fall, Southwest will add daily flight frequencies to the existing destinations of Atlanta, Denver, Fort Myers, Orlando and St. Louis.

Southwest’s seasonal spring break service also continues to these destinations:

Saturday-only seasonal flights between MKE and Cancun, Mexico run through April 8.

Seasonal daily nonstops between MKE and Sarasota run through April 10.

“As MKE’s largest carrier, it’s great to see that Southwest continues to restore routes that were reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. These restorations include a mix of business and leisure destinations that see strong travel demand from Milwaukee,” Brian Dranzik, airport director of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, said in a press release. “Community support – in the form of using our hometown airport for these and other destinations – is critical to keeping this service and growing our airport in the future.”

Southwest serves 16 nonstop destinations from MKE, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Cancun, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sarasota, St. Louis, Tampa, and Washington DC.