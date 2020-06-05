Southridge Mall closes doors Friday amid area protests

Southridge Mall in Greendale is closed to the public Friday in response to a planned protest taking place in the area during the afternoon.

According to a Patch report, mall management sent a memo to all tenants on Thursday, saying the Greendale Police had provided information on protest activity that could involve the property and it will close Friday as a precaution. The memo noted Southridge would reopen on Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m.

The Greendale protest is part of ongoing demonstrations across the Milwaukee area and the U.S. this week, decrying racism and police brutality, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

It appears that no information on Friday’s closure been posted on Southridge’s website or social media channels. Mall owner Simon Property Group was not immediately available for comment.

The Explorium Brewpub, a tenant of Southridge Mall, posted a statement on Facebook Friday morning, letting customers know the business remains closed while the “property is barricaded from the public.” In the statement, owner Mike and Joan Doble expressed their support for demonstrators’ right to peacefully protest to demand change. The also wrote that they respect Simon’s right to close the mall.

