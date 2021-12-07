Southeastern Wisconsin theaters, summer camps, sports teams receive $7.33 million in state pandemic relief grants

Part of $14 million in recovery grants awarded statewide

By
Alex Zank
-
The BistroPlex includes two SuperScreen DLX theaters with heated leather recliners.

Gov. Tony Evers today announced $14 million in grants to Wisconsin theaters, summer camps and minor league sports teams. This includes $7.33 million to southeastern region operators. The grants are part of a $140 million spending plan to help the state’s tourism and entertainment industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie theater operators made up the bulk of the latest grant awards, accounting for about $10 million of that $14 million.

Operators with a presence in the southeastern region received nearly $6.14 million. This total includes theater operators that also have venues elsewhere.

For instance, Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp., received nearly $4.13 million. In grant program documents, it lists theaters across the region, but also in Dane County, Brown County and elsewhere. And American Multi-Cinema Inc. received about $1.1 million for its AMC theaters in Wisconsin. It has a theater at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

The movie theater assistance program provided about $15,000 per screen to 49 companies. It is the second pandemic relief program to assist movie theaters.

Four area sports teams received more than $690,000. They include the Kenosha Kingfish, Lakeshore Chinooks, Milwaukee Admirals and Racine Raiders. The state handed out nearly $2.8 million to 17 minor league teams.

Ten summer camp operators in southeastern Wisconsin altogether received $500,000. Recipients include Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Inc., Camp Evergreen Corp. and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, among others. A total of 37 summer camps statewide received $1.8 million.

“We’re proud to work alongside our many partners to make these grants a reality,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan. “Getting this much-needed assistance to our minor league sports teams, movie theaters, and summer camp operators is an investment in our communities, and an investment in Wisconsin’s strong ongoing recovery.”

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

