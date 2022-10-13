Southeastern Wisconsin meat processors eligible for up to $2.2 million in grant funding

Gov. Tony Evers and Randy Romanski
, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
secretary, announced this week 91 meat processors selected to receive a total of $10 million in grants. Made available through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
, the grants are being funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Wisconsin meat processors will receive funding for grant projects of up to $150,000. Grants are awarded through a competitive selection process and selected processors must provide a match of 100% of the grant amount. “The demand and interest from meat processors to build and grow their operations is high,” said Romanski. “Through these grants created by Gov. Evers, we are providing critical funding to meat processors to help them thrive in our state and continue producing meat products for local consumers and beyond.” Meat processors in southeastern Wisconsin that have received approval for funding to support projects of up to $150,000 include:
“From bolstering our meat processing workforce to providing resources so processors can increase capacity and throughput, I’ve been glad to direct $15 million of our federal funds, in addition to our budget investments, to support the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s meat and livestock industry,” said Evers. “This industry has been core to our state’s economy for generations, and with this support, we’re going help ensure this industry thrives for generations to come.”