People in the News

Sonia Spitz joins BizTimes Milwaukee as reporter

By BizTimes Staff
Sonia Spitz has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a general assignment reporter.

Spitz is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in journalism, advertising and media studies.

She recently worked with CNN during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

She also had worked with the Milwaukee Press Club since September of 2023.

As a student journalist, Spitz was a finalist in the “best sports audio feature” category in the Society of Professional Journalists Awards and the Milwaukee Press Club Excellence in Journalism Awards contests.

Spitz is a graduate of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee.

