Sonia Spitz joins BizTimes Milwaukee as reporter

Sonia Spitz has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a general assignment reporter.

Spitz is a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in journalism, advertising and media studies.

She recently worked with CNN during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

- Advertisement -

She also had worked with the Milwaukee Press Club since September of 2023.

As a student journalist, Spitz was a finalist in the “best sports audio feature” category in the Society of Professional Journalists Awards and the Milwaukee Press Club Excellence in Journalism Awards contests.

Spitz is a graduate of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee.