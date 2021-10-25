Solar rising: Green implications from WEC Energy’s changing power mix

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Solar panels at the Badger Hollow Solar Park, a 300 MW facility in Iowa County jointly owned by WEC utilities and Madison Gas & Electric.
Solar panels at the Badger Hollow Solar Park, a 300 MW facility in Iowa County jointly owned by WEC utilities and Madison Gas & Electric.
Talk to Bob Tutkowski about the operations of the Elm Road Generating Station in Oak Creek or walk around the power plant with him for even a few minutes and it becomes clear why coal plants require…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display