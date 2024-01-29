Softer job market does not mean workforce challenges are solved

2024 Economic Trends

By
-
Lori Malett
Lori Malett

It’s clear from the data, the labor market in Wisconsin is not as hot as it was a few years ago. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.3% in December. While that’s lower than the national figure – of 3.7% – and would have been a record low prior to 2016, it is up almost a

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display