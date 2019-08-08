Snap-on acquires UK-based OEM software firm

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Snap-on acquiring Cognitran

Kenosha-based Snap-on Inc. has acquired UK-based Cognitran Ltd. for approximately $31 million, the company announced Thursday.

Cognitran provides Software as a Service products focused on service, diagnostics, parts and repair information for OEM dealers and connected vehicle platforms.

The acquisition will help Snap-on expand its “capabilities in providing shop efficiency solutions through integrated upstream services to OEM customers in automotive, heavy duty, agricultural and recreation applications,” the company said.

Cognitran will be part of Snap-on’s repair systems and information group.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers manufacturing for BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People