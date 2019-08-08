Kenosha-based Snap-on Inc. has acquired UK-based Cognitran Ltd. for approximately $31 million, the company announced Thursday.

Cognitran provides Software as a Service products focused on service, diagnostics, parts and repair information for OEM dealers and connected vehicle platforms.

The acquisition will help Snap-on expand its “capabilities in providing shop efficiency solutions through integrated upstream services to OEM customers in automotive, heavy duty, agricultural and recreation applications,” the company said.

Cognitran will be part of Snap-on’s repair systems and information group.