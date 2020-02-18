Snack Boys owners heading restaurant at new Dubbel Dutch hotel

Evening-only concept opening in May to locals and hotel guests

When the Dubbel Dutch boutique hotel opens in May in Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood, it will house a new European-style restaurant concept by the operators of Snack Boys.

The concept, called Horned Hare, focuses on craft cocktails, European brews and “smaller protein-heavy plates,” according to a press release. It will have evening hours only, with plans to attract both locals and guests of the 17-room hotel at 817-819 N. Marshall St.

“We tend to operate when we ourselves seek to be social,” said John Revord, co-owner of Snack Boys, Boone & Crocket and The Cooperage.

Revord is joined by Snack Boys partners Mitchell Ciohon, Eamonn Keyes and Stephen Landish, as well as Katrina Cary, general manager of Boone & Crockett, and investors Suzanne and Kurt Konicke.

“While the inspiration for the endeavor is rooted in Milwaukee’s European past, its decor and execution are set firmly in the present,” according to the release.

Revord said Horned Hare’s beverage program specifically is inspired by the “serious side of Boone & Crockett’s early days.” The cocktail bar is located at 818 S. Water St. in Milwaukee’s Harbor View neighborhood.

Revord, Ciohon and Linkus opened Snack Boys in 2018 in Harbor View. The business has had plans in the works since last summer to relocate to the former Hotel Foster building on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Dubbel Dutch is taking over the historic Charles A. Koeffler, Jr. House, which was built in 1898. The restoration project is headed by Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development LLC, Andy Braatz of Braatz Building Inc., and Patrick Jones of Ramsey Jones Architects.

The structure recently secured historic designation from the federal government as a rare example of Period Revival architecture. It will be fully restored by Braatz Building in keeping with national historic standards.

The hotel is expected to be open in time for the Democratic National Convention, taking place in downtown Milwaukee from July 13 to 16. Last month, the development team said it plans to accept inquiries for a six-night, 17-room buyout during the DNC.