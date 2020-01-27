Small grocery store planned for city-owned site on West Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee

The owner of a gas station at the northwest corner of West Lincoln Avenue and South 35th Street in Milwaukee plans to construct a new grocery store building on a city-owned site next door.

According to a report from the Milwaukee Department of City Development, the proposed commercial building would total roughly 3,100 square feet and be located at 3530-34 W. Lincoln Ave.

If approved by the Common Council, the city would sell the site to Mandeep Dhawan, of Dhawan Corp. and Lincoln Market LLC. According to the report, Dhawan has developed a number of gas stations and small markets across the city, including the Clark gas station at 3510 W. Lincoln Ave.

The project is expected to cost $300,000, and will be financed with the buyer’s equity and private financing. Milwaukee-based BMR Design Group is the project designer.

If the sale is approved, Mandeep would buy the property from the city for $24,000. The proposal will first head to the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee.

Dhawan wasn’t immediately available for comment.