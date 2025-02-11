Small condo development planned near downtown Delafield

Mario Balistreri Condominiums
, a six-unit condo development is planned two blocks east of Delafield’s main downtown corridor.
The three buildings are planned for a less than one-acre property at 805 Wells St. Each building would have two 2,000-square-foot condo units. Each home would be equipped with a two-car, attached garage, high-end appliances, solid surface countertops, custom closet organization, a lower foundation for a golf simulator or theatre room, and wired speakers for a full house audio system, according to Dan Eckerman
, president of New Berlin-based developer Ware Design Build
.
Ware Design Build is leading the project with Elm Grove-based Ellena Engineering Consultants
.
The property is owned by BAL-LER Group 2 LLC and is currently home to a building occupied by a radon management company, according to city documents. That building would be razed if the development is approved.
If approved, the project will break ground in late March with the first building completed by October of 2025, according to Eckerman.
Upon completion, the condos will be listed by Keller Williams
real estate company. A representative from Keller Williams did not immediately respond to a request for pricing of the condos.
[caption id="attachment_606509" align="aligncenter" width="1706"]
Rendering of the project from city documents.[/caption]