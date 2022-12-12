Small Business of the Year: Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Co.

BizTimes Best in Business

By
-
Eagle Park owners (from left) Jack and Max Borgardt and Jake Schinker
Eagle Park owners (from left) Jack and Max Borgardt and Jake Schinker Credit: Andrew Feller

Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Co. made one of the most newsworthy business moves within the local beer scene this year with the acquisition of Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s intellectual property, recipes and branding.  In March, Milwaukee Brewing Co., after 25 years in business, announced plans to sell the company and all of its assets.  When

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display