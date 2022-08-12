Sleep Inn hotel near Sheboygan sold for $2.15 million

The Sleep Inn & Suites Sheboygan I-43 hotel located southeast of I-43 and County Highway V/OK in the Sheboygan County Town of Wilson, south of the city of Sheboygan, was sold recently for $2.15 million, according to state records.

The hotel was sold by Franklin-based Shreedhar Hotels LLC to Madison-based Aruj Hospitality LLC, according to state records.

Amenities at the three-story hotel, located at 3912 Motel Road, include a 400-square-foot meeting room.

Sleep Inn is a hotel brand of Rockville, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International, Inc.