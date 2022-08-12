Sleep Inn hotel near Sheboygan sold for $2.15 million

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Sleep Inn & Suites Sheboygan I-43 hotel. Image from TripAdvisor.
Sleep Inn & Suites Sheboygan I-43 hotel. Image from TripAdvisor.

The Sleep Inn & Suites Sheboygan I-43 hotel located southeast of I-43 and County Highway V/OK in the Sheboygan County Town of Wilson, south of the city of Sheboygan, was sold recently for $2.15 million, according to state records.

The hotel was sold by Franklin-based Shreedhar Hotels LLC to Madison-based Aruj Hospitality LLC, according to state records.

Amenities at the three-story hotel, located at 3912 Motel Road, include a 400-square-foot meeting room.

Sleep Inn is a hotel brand of Rockville, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display