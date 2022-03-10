SKYGEN names Steve Berryman new chief executive officer

Menomonee Falls-based SKYGEN
has appointed Steve Berryman
to the position of chief executive officer. Craig Kasten,
the company’s outgoing chief executive officer, is “relinquishing his role”, according to a press release. Kasten will continue as managing member of SKYGEN.
SKYGEN is a provider of software as a service and third-party solutions for dental and vision benefits management.
“Under Steve’s leadership as president, we have experienced consistent sustainable revenue growth, increasing levels of profitability and enhanced customer focus,” said Kasten. “Steve is a champion of our company values, our people and leveraging SKYGEN’s technology and benefit management expertise to help our clients be successful.”
In his new role, Berryman is responsible for creating SKYGEN’s strategy as well as driving execution to deliver growth, profitability and client satisfaction. This appointment is part of the company’s succession planning process. Berryman most recently served as president of SKYGEN.
As managing member, Kasten will continue to provide guidance on company strategy and to drive innovation.
Berryman joined SKYGEN as chief legal officer in 2016 and was appointed president in 2020. Prior to joining SKYGEN, he spent 20 years with Quarles & Brady LLP, including 12 years as an equity partner.
“I look forward to taking on this new opportunity, and I am energized about SKYGEN’s future. We continue to deliver value to our clients through innovation with new products and services that transform dental and vision administration,” said Berryman. “Craig and the team have built a great company, and I look forward to continuing to deliver on his vision of transforming our industry. Among our clients, our people and SKYGEN’s solutions-based technology, we have great opportunities ahead of us.”