Sixteenth Street buys Badger Mutual HQ building for $2.6 million

Will be converted into mental health clinic

Badger Mutual Insurance Co. has sold its headquarters building and neighboring properties on Milwaukee’s south side to Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers for $2.6 million.

Sixteenth Street announced in November plans to convert the 33,000-square-foot office building at 1635 W. National Ave. into a clinic that provides behavioral health and substance abuse services. The transaction also included the properties at 1551 W. National Ave., along with 824, 828 and 834 S. 17th St.

Badger Mutual Insurance currently has its corporate headquarters at the 72-year-old building but plans to move its approximately 90 employees to The 42 in the city’s downtown Brewery District this summer.

Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division is collaborating with Sixteenth Street on the clinic, and plans to rent 5,000 square feet of the facility.

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has committed $3.7 million for the project.

Kurt Van Dyke of The Barry Company represented the buyer and Jon Packee of JLL represented the seller in brokering the real estate transaction.

