Sixteen Johnson Controls salespeople join original lawsuit filed in Wisconsin

By
-
The Johnson Controls operational headquarters in Glendale.

The number of Johnson Controls salespeople suing their employer following the implementation of a new sales incentive plan last November continues to grow. Last month, BizTimes Milwaukee was first to report that a group of Johnson Controls salespeople filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging the new sales incentive plan eradicated a system of backlog

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display