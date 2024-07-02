SIXT to add car rental branch at Mitchell International

Car rental company SIXT USA announced today that it will open a car rental branch at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The branch will be located in the car rental center at the airport.

“Milwaukee International Airport marks an exciting expansion for SIXT,” said SIXT North America president Tom Kennedy. “The city’s beautiful lakefront, rich cultural heritage and strong economy driven by nearly 1.5 million residents and several Fortune 500 companies make Milwaukee an important Midwest hub for both business and leisure travelers. We are excited to bring our premium fleet and service to more travelers who value premium car rental experience at an affordable price.”

With the addition of Milwaukee, SIXT now has a presence at 48 airports and more than 100 locations across 25 U.S. states.

Other car rental companies operating at Mitchell International Airport include: Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar Car Rental, Enterprise, Hertz, National and Thrify. Avis has the largest market share at Mitchell International at 30.2% this year, according to the latest rental car receipts report from the airport.

“We are excited to welcome SIXT to our lineup of car rentals at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport,” said Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik. “SIXT is known around the world for providing a high-quality car rental experience for travelers and will be a perfect match with MKE’s reputation as a friendly, easy travel airport.”

SIXT USA is a Fort Lauderdale-based subsidiary of Germany-based car rental company Sixt SE.