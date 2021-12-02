Six new members join MMAC board

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce
announced its six new board members at the All Member Meeting Tuesday evening.
New board members include Jon Adams
, director of finance at Columbus McKinnon Corp.; Dana Guthrie
, managing partner of Gateway Capital Partners; Bob Hau
, chief financial officer of Fiserv Inc.; Adam Jelen
, executive vice president of Gilbane Building Co.; Chris Miskel
, president and chief executive officer of Versiti; and Andy Nunemaker
, CEO of Groupware Technologies.
The addition of Nunemaker, a serial entrepreneur, and Guthrie, the manager of a Milwaukee-based VC fund, to the board demonstrates the chamber's effort to bolster its startup expertise
, MMAC leaders have said.
Also at the meeting, Cathy Jacobsen
, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, began her two-year term as chair of the MMAC board.
She succeeds Jonas Prising
, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup, as board chair. Prising’s two-year term included the 2019 launch of the Region of Choice initiative, which set targets for increased hiring and promotion of minorities in area companies, and the chamber’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included launching weekly virtual meetings to keep members apprised of the latest health and economic data.
“Thank you, Jonas, your global perspective helped us see the pandemic early, speeding our reaction. Your leadership of the Region of Choice initiative is foundational to the region’s prosperity. And we are all appreciative of your energetic leadership over the past two years,” Jacobson said. “I’m honored to serve as chair, and genuinely excited to get to work.”