Single-family, duplex project planned in Somers

Kenosha-basedis planning a nearly 100-unit residential development in Somers. Known as Willow Creek, the project is planned for approximately 41 acres of undeveloped land located southwest of the intersection of 12th Street and Green Bay Road, which is currently owned by a Bear Development affiliate, Kenosha County records show. The project would include 33 single-family homes and 32 duplexes, for a total of 97 housing units, according to plans submitted to the Village of Somers. The 64 duplex units would be for sale. In its application, Bear said the project would bring a "much needed mix of housing stock" to the village. The project site is located just south of a 241-unit luxury apartment development known as Hawthorn Apartments, which was built in 2020 by Chicago-based developer Ravine Park Partners. Willow Creek joins multiple other proposed housing projects in Somers, including a 426-unit plan from West Allis-basedand a 719-unit proposal from Milwaukee-basedand Kenosha-based. For years, Kenosha County has been a hot spot for industrial development, with job growth outpacing population and housing growth. Between 2010 and 2020, Kenosha County saw a 24% increase in jobs. However, there was only a 2% increase in population and 4% increase in housing units in the same timeframe, according to data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. [caption id="attachment_598690" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Map from Bear Development[/caption]