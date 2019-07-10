Silverspot Cinema set for July 12 opening in Brookfield

Miami, Florida-based Silverspot Cinema on Friday will open its first Wisconsin location at The Corners of Brookfield.

The two-story, 41,000-square-foot boutique theater, located on the eastern side of The Corners, includes nine auditoriums, in-theater dining and a bar and lounge known as S-Bar on its main floor. Media were invited to take a sneak peak of the space on Tuesday.

With its convenient ticket kiosks, custom-designed reclining and heated seats and chef-driven menu, Silverspot focuses heavily on creating an experience that goes beyond a typical night at the movies.

“We want to customize the experience for what you want as a guest– what are you looking for from the experience– and we can tailor that to however you want,” said Fred Meyers, CEO of Silverspot Cinema.

Items on Silverspot’s newly launched menu range from lighter or shareable fare such as potatoes bravas, crispy shrimp and chips and guacamole, to gourmet entrees such as grilled tender skirt steak and miso-glazed salmon. It also serves a selection of salads, flatbreads and sandwiches.

Its full-service bar specializes in craft cocktails including the Raspberry Lemon Drop, Silverspot Margarita and Mango & Honey Mojito. Wine and beer are also available.

Moviegoers are able to order food or drinks from their seat 30 minutes before a scheduled showtime or carry in any item ordered at the main-floor restaurant prior to the showing. But patrons don’t have to see a movie to dine or drink at S-Bar, Meyers said.

S-Bar operates daily, serving lunch, dinner and happy hour. And with outdoor and indoor seating for up to 70 people, it can be rented for corporate events and other private parties.

The theater’s auditoriums, which range in size from 37 to 143 seats, are also available for to rent as event space.

Silverspot’s Brookfield theater will be its six location, with others located in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

The Corners of Brookfield, which opened in April 2017, is comprised of 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 244 luxury apartments and parking for more than 1,700 cars. The particular area where Silverspot is opening has become the development’s entertainment corridor, with other nearby tenants including an Arhaus furniture store, Café Hollander restaurant, the Lake Country Social restaurant and an Improv comedy venue, which is expected to open in early 2020.

Other retailers and restaurants located at The Corners include Von Maur, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Goddess and the Baker, Kendra Scott and L.L. Bean.