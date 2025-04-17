Log In
Real Estate

Significant expansion planned for Springdale Estates neighborhood in Pewaukee

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Rendering of one of Cornerstone's houses planned for Springdale Estates in Pewaukee. Photo from city documents.
Sussex-based Cornerstone Development is planning to add 90 condominiums and 48 single family homes to Pewaukee’s Springdale Estates neighborhood, located northwest of Springdale Road and North Avenue.

The project will be called The Glen of Pewaukee and will span 58 acres across the southeast border of the existing neighborhood. The goal is to create a community that “meets the needs of an aging population while providing a transition from surrounding single-family homes,” according to conceptual plans submitted to the city.

The project’s 90 condos will be divided into 18 four-unit buildings and 9 two-unit buildings, each with units featuring attached two-car garages.

Two styles of homes are planned for the property ranging from 1,700 to 2,600 square feet featuring internalized and recessed garages. Homes will be listed for roughly $650,000.

In addition to housing, Cornerstone plans to add a pool, a clubhouse with a pool table and exercise room, two pickleball courts and a paved trail from the condo buildings to the single-family homes.

Cornerstone Development was not immediately available for comment.

Site map for The Glen of Pewaukee. Photo from city documents.

