SignalWire secures $30 million in funding to expand communications network

A Silicon Valley company whose founder operates the business from southeastern Wisconsin secured $30 million in funding to support research and development for its cloud-computing platform and to expand its workforce. A Silicon Valley company whose founder operates the business from southeastern Wisconsin secured $30 million in funding to support research and development for its cloud-computing platform and to expand its workforce. SignalWire offers an elastic cloud network that enables companies to integrate voice, video and messaging capabilities into their infrastructure or applications. Its cloud messaging platform supports programmable SMS, allowing users to reach customers through preferred channels or to incorporate chat experiences without needing to reconfigure network policies. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, but its CEO and founder Anthony Minessale is located in Brookfield. SignalWire is now building the infrastructure for Telecom 2.0, the next generation of modern telecom technologies. The company's series B round of funding will be used to ramp up the development of its cloud platform where the next generation of communications applications will be built, according to a press release. The telecom company has a network of 15 data centers that is designed as a centralized system and optimized to run across public and private cloud providers throughout the world. This centralized system can provide 50 ms (millisecond) network latencies to geographies with a population of 2.5 billion, according to the website. Minnessale says the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the need for secure, scalable and customizable communications technologies that are fast-to-market for developers. “For end-users, and especially those using video, the experience needs to be smooth, stable, clear, and not a drain on network or compute resources,” Minnessale said in a statement. “The good news is that we’ve been working toward that exact vision for more than 15 years, and have designed the roadmap for its further implementation.” SignalWire has previously received investment from Wisconn Valley Ventures , a $100 million Milwaukee-based venture fund backed by $25 million each from Foxconn Technology Group, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls International plc and Northwestern Mutual. The company has raised $41.6 million to date, according to a press release.