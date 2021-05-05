Sift Healthcare raises $2.5 million, grows amid rising interest in health care payment analytics

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Sift Healthcare founder and chief executive officer Justin Nicols.
Milwaukee-based startup Sift Healthcare  recently raised $2.5 million in debt funding from 16 investors, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The startup has raised $7 million to date. Sift…

