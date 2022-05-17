Shopping center in St. Francis sold for $15 million

A Florida investor has purchased the Whitnall Square shopping center in St. Francis for $15.15 million, according to state records.
Located at 4698 S. Whitnall Ave., northeast of South Pennsylvania East Layton avenues, just off Interstate 794, the 133,421-square foot shopping center is situated on 14 acres of land, and currently houses several stores and businesses, including a Pick n’ Save, Harbor Freight Tools, Petco, and Planet Fitness.
The building was constructed in 1989, and renovated in 2017, according to a Loopnet.com listing
.
The property has an assessed value of $10.2 million, according to Milwaukee County records.
The building was sold by an affiliate of Chicago-based Newport Capital Partners and purchased by an affiliate of Miami-based Savitar Realty Advisors, according to state real estate records.