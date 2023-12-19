Sheboygan Falls-based Reyes Retail bolsters production with acquisition of A&B Embroidery

Sheboygan Falls-based Reyes Retail
, a company that provides e-commerce, logistics and consulting services, has increased it production capacity by 50% after acquiring A&B Embroidery
, another Sheboygan County business that’s provided custom embroidery and uniforms for the past 28 years.
Terms of the acquisition, which closed on Nov. 15, were not disclosed. However, Reyes Retail’s purchase of A&B Embroidery did include five specialty Tajima embroidery machines, which can cost upwards of $20,000. Each piece of equipment has the capability of producing up to 1,000 items a week.
A&B Embroidery was founded in 1995 and has held two locations in Sheboygan County: W5925 Sartori Lane in Plymouth and 1229 Erie Avenue in Sheboygan. A&B Embroidery co-founder Brandon Simenz
will continue to operate the Tajima embroidery machines as the production manager of Reyes Retail. Reyes and Simenz have collaborated and worked together on various projects for the past 15 years.
“The team of specialists at Reyes Retail strives to provide high-quality services for all clients,” said Josue Reyes
, owner and chief executive officer of Reyes Retail. “With Simenz on the team we now have a master embroiderer and specialty equipment under our roof.”
Reyes began his hospitality and retail career in 2001. Most recently, he was the director of merchandising for Destination Kohler. Reyes Retail is a collaborative effort of local and regional partners to provide specialty service and products to local, regional, and national clients and customers. Some of the company’s clients include Hyatt Hotels Corp., Marriot International and VISIT Milwaukee.
“This is a win-win business decision,” said Simenz. “With decades of embroidery work under my belt I look forward to joining a team of retail specialists and to applying my talents on an expanded suite of brands and product lines including Peter Millar, Lululemon, GFORE, New Era, Johnnie-O, Straight Down, and many others gifts and accessory vendors.”
[caption id="attachment_581846" align="aligncenter" width="768"]
One of five specialty Tajima embroidery machines. Image courtesy of Reyes Retail.[/caption]