Sheboygan County launches new seed accelerator program

By
-
Stephanie Hoskins
Stephanie Hoskins

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. (SCEDC) this week unveiled a new seed accelerator program in partnership with Lakeland University and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Called the Sheboygan County Accelerator for Learning Entrepreneurship (SCALE), the program invests in up to six pre or early-revenue startups per cohort, per year. “SCALE is a great opportunity

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display