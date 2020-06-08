Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Sharon Reitsma has more than two decades of experience in the design and construction industry. For the past two years, she has served as project manager for Beloit-based Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI) and works out of the company’s Delafield office.

Corporate Contractors, Inc., is a leading general contracting firm that has completed thousands of construction projects locally and across the nation – from designing industrial sites and building new community assets to preserving cherished landmarks and renovating historic commercial buildings.

In her role at CCI, Reitsma manages the overall budget, scheduling, contracts, and permitting for each project while providing innovative solutions for productivity and efficiency for a variety of project types including multi-family, multi-tenant, retail, educational, commercial, and industrial.

Reitsma earned an undergraduate degree in interior design from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University.

For the past 18 months, Reitsma has managed completion of Parc on Lac La Belle, an $18 million luxury lakeside condominium project in Oconomowoc that included the coordination and completion of custom interiors for individual buyers.

Experienced in both interior design and construction, Reitsma has earned a solid reputation for being a strong client advocate, said Lesia Burzinski, creative director at CCI.

Reitsma has also been involved in Junior Achievement, Wisconsin a program to educate elementary grade students about finances, entrepreneurship and career options.