Seven southeastern Wisconsin companies named finalists in Governor’s Business Plan Contest

A group of seven southeastern Wisconsin businesses are finalists in the 19th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.

The contest is designed to help entrepreneurs write business plans, prepare them to launch a company, get feedback from mentors, and to interact with investors and other professionals.

There are 26 total finalists from around the state.

So far, each business has gone through two judging rounds and will have to submit a 15-minute pitch deck for review to make it to the next round.

“Young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest are examples of innovation that cuts across industry sector lines in Wisconsin,” said Greg Lynch, chairman of the Wisconsin Technology Council.

Representing southeastern Wisconsin are:

Rapid Radicals Technology , Milwaukee: Creator of a rapid, de-centralized wastewater treatment system that can treat water 16 times faster than conventional treatment. The startup recently won funding on Project Pitch It.

, Milwaukee: Creator of a rapid, de-centralized wastewater treatment system that can treat water 16 times faster than conventional treatment. The startup recently won funding on Trilliens , Milwaukee: An IT services and IT consulting firm.

, Milwaukee: An IT services and IT consulting firm. Reinventauctions.com , Fontana: An online wholesale auction marketplace.

, Fontana: An online wholesale auction marketplace. Hoplon , Mequon: Creator of a catheter-based system to restore the function of a LVAD (left ventricular assist device) without the need for invasive surgery.

, Mequon: Creator of a catheter-based system to restore the function of a LVAD (left ventricular assist device) without the need for invasive surgery. CrossKudi , Wauwatosa: A global money transfer platform powered by blockchain technology.

, Wauwatosa: A global money transfer platform powered by blockchain technology. ContraDoc , Brookfield: A contract intel and analytics platform engineered for subcontractors.

, Brookfield: A contract intel and analytics platform engineered for subcontractors. My Hearing Care, Milwaukee: A startup developing an over-the-counter hearing aid that is more accessible and affordable for those with hearing loss.

Winners in the categories of advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology, life and sciences plans will be named at the 2022 Wisconsin Entrepreneurs Conference in June. The 2022 Grand Prize Winner will also be named.

Event sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, event space and more to contest winners. About $2.5 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004.