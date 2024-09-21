Wauwatosa | Founded: 2020

Industry: Software consulting

Employees: 27 | 2024 projected sales: $4.6 million

SETGO Partners provides salesforce implementation and consulting services.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

Rob Petrie, CEO: “We have grown to our current size with zero outbound marketing. We are in the process of hiring our first marketer and believe that this will help elevate our voice in the salesforce ecosystem and make more people aware of who we are and how we do business.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“We have a relatively inexperienced leadership team, including our two co-founders. With our growth over the past four years, it feels like we are a different company every couple of months. Combining this with the fact that we are a fully remote company, we believe one of our biggest challenges will be to continue to double down on our company culture and ensure it remains a priority as our team grows in size.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“I would love to see more opportunities for the local tech community to come together and get engaged in the lower-income communities in our city. We have found it to be shockingly challenging to find local nonprofits that are able to handle a group of our size for a day of volunteering.”