Sentry Equipment acquires Utah firm

Oconomowoc-based Sentry Equipment,
a global provider of representative sampling and analysis technologies, has acquired West Jordan, Utah-based Rebuild-it Service Group
(RSG). RSG is a rebuilder and installer of clarifier drives and thickeners for municipal wastewater treatment applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“With the RSG acquisition, Sentry gains a stronger presence in the steadily growing water/wastewater market,” said Brian Baker,
president and CEO of Sentry Equipment. “Reliable, clean water is essential for life and RSG plays an important role in preserving and protecting our water treatment infrastructure. This acquisition also complements our focus on building and growing our service and aftermarket capabilities, which provides true value for customers and builds longstanding relationships.”
Sentry Equipment develops and manufactures equipment and systems used to sample water, steam, gas, liquids, slurries and bulk solids. Its products are used globally, most often in the power generation industry. Founded in 1924, Sentry has 180 employees and is an employee-owned firm.
RSG will operate under the umbrella of Sentry and will function and go to market as an independent Sentry operating division, retaining its own brand and identity for the foreseeable future. All 18 RSG employees will join Sentry. RSG's leadership will remain with Terry Reyburn,
president, now reporting to Baker.
“At RSG, we’ve always said we’re rebuilding America’s water infrastructure one clarifier at a time,” said Reyburn. “Taking our highly skilled and versatile Rebuild-it team to the next level at Sentry is an exciting move for everyone and is especially remarkable for our customers.”
Sentry will integrate most of RSG’s corporate and support functions, including HR, IT, finance/accounting, and risk management. The company will create synergistic opportunities, optimize manufacturing processes and insourcing, and expand RSG’s geographic reach.