Senior living apartments planned in Kenosha

Last updated on December 29th, 2023 at 11:30 am

Kansas-based Cohen-Esrey Development Group plans to build a 46-unit senior living apartment complex in Kenosha, with some units offered at market-rate rents and some offered at below market-rate rents. The project, called Columbia Commons, is planned for a 1.7-acre city-owned site at 1800 60th St.

Kansas-basedplans to build a 46-unit senior living apartment complex in Kenosha, with some units offered at market-rate rents and some offered at below market-rate rents. The project, called, is planned for a 1.7-acre city-owned site at 1800 60St. The site is currently vacant and was previously occupied by a motel, which was demolished in 2004. Columbia Commons would be a three-story, 51,300-square-foot building. The cost of the project is estimated at $13.3 million. The developer plans to seek low income housing tax credits to help finance the project, which would include units offered at 30%, 50% and 60% area median income rent and income limits. If the 9% tax credits are awarded, through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, the developer plans to close the transaction in the second quarter of 2025, according to documents filed with the city.