Real Estate

Senior housing facility planned for Sussex

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
A new senior housing facility called Caretta Senior Living is planned for the Vista Run subdivision in Sussex, southeast of Silver Spring Drive and Alpine Drive, according to village documents.

The facility will part of the Caretta franchise, which has four existing properties in Eau Claire, Holmen and Belleview, Wisconsin, and in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Caretta Sussex would be a 79-unit, 66,000-square-foot building on a 6.75-acre site. The facility would offer studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments and provide assisted living and memory care services to residents, according to village documents.

The facility would hire roughly 45 people including registered nurses, a nurse triage team, and several caregivers dependent on the needs of the residents.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based senior housing developer Galahad Development is leading the project. Galahad has also developed all four of the other Caretta properties across Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Galahad has been looking into developing in Sussex for roughly two years and decided on the development to accommodate a community need for senior housing, according to Lucas Larson, owner of Galahad Development.

If approved, the project will break ground in early to late summer this year.

