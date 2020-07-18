Sendik’s to require customers to wear face masks

Milwaukee-based Sendik’s Food Markets announced Friday that it will require customers to wear a face covering beginning Tuesday, July 21, while shopping in any of the company’s 17 Sendik’s and Fresh2GO locations.

Sendik’s has required their employees to wear face coverings since April.

“We believe this is a proactive step to further protect the safety of our customers and our associates” said Ted Balistreri, Sendik’s co-owner.

Sendik’s is the latest of several retailers including Walmart, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Meijer to require its customers to wear face masks in an attempt to protect customers and employees from COVID-19 and limits the spread of the coronavirus.

Individuals with a medical condition preventing them from wearing a covering and young children will be exempt from the face mask policy, the company said.

For Sendik’s, the face covering requirement is part of a broader set of protective measures that includes requiring employee face coverings, cart sanitizing, plexiglass dividers, dedicated store hours for compromised shoppers and frequent store cleaning practices.

Face masks will be available for purchase for $1, with all proceeds going to Sendik’s quarterly charity partner. Thru July 31, proceeds will go to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and beginning August 1st, proceeds will benefit Stars & Stripes Honor Flight.