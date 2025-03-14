Log In
People in the News

SEEK Careers/Staffing founder dies at 88

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Carol Ann Schneider
Carol Ann Schneider, the founder and CEO of Grafton-based SEEK Careers/Staffing Inc. died recently at the age of 88.

Along with a neighbor, Schneider started the business in 1971, running it out of her Grafton home. The business was incorporated in 1975 and the Grafton office expanded from her home to several other buildings in Grafton until finally settling in 1997 at its current headquarters on Opportunity Drive in Grafton, along I-43.

SEEK Careers/Staffing now has 18 offices throughout Wisconsin and in Minnesota.

In 2017, BizTimes Media recognized Carol Ann Schneider with its Bravo! Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award.

Schneider’s son, Joel Schneider, is the president of SEEK Careers/Staffing. Other members of the family are also involved in the business.

Carol Ann Schneider also served as president of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce, on the UW-Whitewater Business College Dean’s Advisory Board and the Ozaukee County Economic Development Corporation board. She was one of the founders of Ozaukee County’s Workforce 2020 initiative.

Funeral services will be held at Christ Church, 13460 N. Port Washington Road, in Mequon on Saturday, March 15, at 12 noon. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

