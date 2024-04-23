Seeds of Health names new CEO

Milwaukee charter school operator and community health organization, Seeds of Health, Inc.
has selected Jodi Weber
to serve as the institution’s next chief executive officer, following the retirement of the current CEO, Marcia Spector
, the organization’s longtime leader.
Weber, who currently serves as assistant executive director for the organization, was chosen for the role after a search process that vetted numerous candidates, a press release states.
She will begin her new role on July 1.
“This is my legacy, which I am so eager to continue building as CEO of Seeds of Health. I’m as excited by the opportunities ahead as when I began here 30 years ago,” Weber said. “I have the creativity, the skill, the team, and the ability to inspire and lead Seeds of Health to even greater success on behalf of our students.”
Board chair John Peterburs
and incoming chair Jane Trenchard Backes
said Weber was chosen for the role because she brings the ideas and passion necessary to build upon what the organization has already accomplished.
“On behalf of the entire board of directors, we look forward to working with her and continuing to deliver our mission to the children and families we serve in Milwaukee,” they said.
Founded in 1983 as a WIC Clinic, Seeds of Health's educational mission began in 1986 when Marcia Spector created the organization’s first school.
Today, Seeds of Health, a K4-12 charter school operator, serves 1,400 students in four high schools and a K4-8 elementary program. The five schools operate through authorizer agreements with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and partnerships with Milwaukee Public Schools. The schools also collaborate with MATC, and the umbrella organization itself continues to operate a Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC) in the city.
All told, the organization has an operating budget of more than $20 million and 150 employees.