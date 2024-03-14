See photos: UWM’s 2024 Women Leader Conference

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee‘s School of Continuing Education recently held its Women Leaders Conference at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The event, which was themed “Embrace Today, Shape Tomorrow,” brought together women leaders from diverse industries and backgrounds, fostering collaboration, empowerment and professional development. Attendees heard from two national keynote speakers – Juju Chang and Anat Baron – and gained insight from panel discussions and breakout sessions covering a wide variety of topics, including leadership strategies, equity, career advancement and work-life balance. The event also included time for networking.