Around Town Galleries

See photos: Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Milwaukee World Festival Inc.Molson CoorsRoddy MedicalSummerfest TechYoung Enterprising Society
The annual Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition at Potawatomi Hotel Casino in downtown Milwaukee recently convened eight finalists that pitched their startups to win a portion of the event’s $50,000 cash prize.

Sponsored by Molson Coors, in partnership with Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and Young Enterprising Society, the event highlighted a shared commitment to supporting emerging tech, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Chicago-based REACH Pathways won the top prize, taking home $20,000. Milwaukee-based Roddy Medical secured the second-place prize of $10,000, while Chicago-based Liff Happens won a $5,000 award for third place. Roddy Medical also received an additional $5,000 as the “Hometown Winner,” an award that celebrates Milwaukee’s status as a global tech hub. The remaining five startups were each awarded $2,000.

