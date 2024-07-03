See photos: Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition

The annual Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition at Potawatomi Hotel Casino in downtown Milwaukee recently convened eight finalists that pitched their startups to win a portion of the event’s $50,000 cash prize.

Sponsored by Molson Coors, in partnership with Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and Young Enterprising Society, the event highlighted a shared commitment to supporting emerging tech, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Chicago-based REACH Pathways won the top prize, taking home $20,000. Milwaukee-based Roddy Medical secured the second-place prize of $10,000, while Chicago-based Liff Happens won a $5,000 award for third place. Roddy Medical also received an additional $5,000 as the “Hometown Winner,” an award that celebrates Milwaukee’s status as a global tech hub. The remaining five startups were each awarded $2,000.