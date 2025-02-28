See photos: SHARP Literacy’s “Unwrapped Waukesha”

Milwaukee-based nonprofit SHARP Literacy recently hosted its annual “Unwrapped Waukesha” at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc. The event raised more than $38,000 in support of SHARP’s STEAM-based education program

Now in its fourth year in Waukesha, Unwrapped Waukesha brought together chefs from area restaurants including Bella Gusto, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant, Bryant’s on the Round, Daybreak Prime Meats and Deli, Dockhounds Hospitality, PROOF Hard Ice Cream, Rise and Shine Café and Saz’s Hospitality Group, who used McDonald’s core ingredients to prepare gourmet small-plate entrees, appetizers and desserts for attendees.

Proceeds from Unwrapped Waukesha will support the delivery of SHARP’s STEAM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) educational programming to hundreds of elementary students and educators in four urban schools in Waukesha, including Hadfield Elementary, La Casa de Esperanza, Summit View Elementary and Waukesha STEM: Randall Campus. This is in addition to the 42 urban elementary schools SHARP serves in Milwaukee and Racine.