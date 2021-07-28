See photos of the new Generac Power Stage at the Summerfest grounds

The newly branded and renovated Generac Power Stage at Henry Maier Festival Park is ready to host its first lineup of musical acts under the sponsorship of the Town of Genesee-based generator maker.

Work is complete on the stage renovation, which included an improved ADA seating configuration, enhanced security and hospitality operation infrastructure and access, additional stage theatrical rigging capacity and production technology infrastructure, and a new pylon sign with high definition digital displays showcasing artist schedule and information.

Generac Power Systems assumed title sponsorship of the stage in late 2020, replacing Harley-Davidson as its sponsor after 23 years.

Summerfest officials announced the full lineup for the 2021 festival earlier this week. The Generac Power Stage acts include: