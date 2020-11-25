See photos of HUB640 office building in downtown Milwaukee

HUB640, a recently redeveloped office building (formerly the Boston Store and Bon-Ton headquarters building) in downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood, recently welcomed its first tenant and finished its amenity space.

The 170,500-square-foot office building is located at 640 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. In October, the building had its first tenant, North Shore Healthcare, move into its 23,000-square-foot offices, and also saw completion of its new amenity center called The HUB.

Both the amenity space and North Shore Healthcare offices are located on the second floor. The first floor retail space and two upper office floors are still available for lease.

North Shore Healthcare has about 55 employees in its offices, but has the room to accommodate up to 80.

The amenity center, meanwhile, contains conference rooms, a fitness center and yoga room, and a new outdoor roof deck.

“We are looking forward to bringing our employees together safely in this invigorating new space,” Sean Bailey, North Shore Healthcare vice president of asset management, said in a statement. “While we are only bringing a small number of staff back initially to ensure a safe environment for everyone, we look forward to when we can have our full team together. We believe it will allow us to streamline and enhance the services and support we provide our facilities and team members in the field.”

North Wells Capital, the investment management affiliate of Chicago-based Urban Innovations Ltd., purchased the HUB640 building in 2017 for $25 million, and has since made a number of improvements. Updates include a new office entrance and lobby, spacious offices with tall ceilings and the amenity center.

Urban Innovations is the property manager of HUB640.

The building was vacated a few years ago after Boston Store parent company The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. went bankrupt and closed all its stores in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome North Shore Healthcare to HUB640 and to have helped them bring to fruition a collaborative and fully updated space to support the future of their business,” Tony Lindsay, principal of North Wells Capital, said in a statement.