See photos: Goodwill’s New Lives Awards Luncheon

Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago recently hosted its first New Lives Awards Luncheon at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. At the event, Goodwill leaders, community partners and current and potential donors gathered to celebrate and honor its mission: Connecting people to work. Preparing people for life.

“Through Goodwill’s mission, we are inspiring and providing people with the resources they need to start New Lives. We are more than just donations; it’s about the ripple effect that these contributions have—offering hope, opportunity and a fresh start for so many people,” said the nonprofit organization.

During the event program, community partners were recognized for their significant contributions in shaping new lives, receiving the following awards from Goodwill:

• Corporate IMPACT Award: Zilber Limited and the Zilber Family Foundation for their commitment to providing opportunities for new lives for the people and communities we serve. Over the years, this has included support of Goodwill’s Day Services Programs, Workforce Connection Centers and Community Access Points program, located at the Sojourner Family Peace Center.

• TalentBridge IMPACT Award: Children’s Wisconsin for their partnership with Goodwill TalentBridge that placed 336 individuals into jobs within Children’s during 2023 and 248 in the past 12 months. The jobs include patient service representatives, environmental service representatives, human resources and recruiting staff and other administrative and professional positions.

• Collective IMPACT Award: United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Bader Philanthropies, Milwaukee Public Schools for their partnership in the United For Good program — a powerful collaboration that helps people earn their certified nursing assistant certificate while also addressing critical workforce shortages in the healthcare field.

• Individual IMPACT Award: Donald Driver and the Donald Driver Foundation for a more than 20-year partnership in sharing his time and talent in support of Goodwill’s mission, including mentorship in Boys and Men of Color.