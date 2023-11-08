See photos from SHARP Literacy’s annual Novel Event

SHARP Literacy‘s annual fundraiser a Novel Event at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee on Monday night drew 375 guests, who gathered to support the work the nonprofit does to expand children’s access to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) programming across the region.

The event raised $260,000 for those programs.

Green Bay Packers running back and children’s book author A. J. Dillion was the featured guest of this year’s event, which is now in its 22nd year. Dillon shared with attendees and event emcee, WISN-TV Channel 12 sports director Dario Melendez, the story of how he came to write his first children’s book “Quadzilla Finds His Footing.”

The event also saw Sharp Literacy board member James Burke of Johnson Controls and

Andrea and Jim Schloemer receive Literacy Champion awards for their work to support the organization.

Schuyler File of the Hausmann Group, Joe Jorgensen of VJS Construction Services, and John Kissinger of GRAEF were event co-chairs.