See photos from Rock & Brews opening at Potawatomi Casino Hotel

Rock & Brews, a restaurant co-founded by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock band KISS, opened its doors today on the second level of Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

Rock & Brews is part of a $190 million dollar renovation of the third floor of the casino that has been in the works since last spring. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant seats up to 200 guests and features a stage for live entertainment.

“There’s much more coming, as part of a $190 million renovation we will add four additional gaming areas and a $15 million VIP room that’s designed with our diamond players in mind, including a show kitchen, entertainment stage and high-limit gaming tables,” said Potawatomi Casino Hotel chief executive officer Dominic Ortiz. “You think 2023 looks great, wait until you see what Potawatomi has in store for Milwaukee in 2024.”

The restaurant grand opening featured performances by cover band PRISS and ticket giveaways for KISS’ upcoming End of Tour concert coming to Crandon, Wisconsin this September.

“Potawatomi Tribe has been a proud part of bringing entertainment to the Milwaukee community for 32 years. Together, we look forward to continuing to be a part of this unique entertainment destination in Milwaukee,” said Forest County Potawatomi Community chairman James A. Crawford.