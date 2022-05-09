Potawatomi unveils plans for $100 million renovation to casino’s third floor

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee today announced plans for a $100 million renovation to the casino’s third floor.

The 120,000-square-foot project will create new gaming, food and entertainment experiences. That will include 1,800 slot machine stations, including a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats” (a first for Potawatomi) and an array of 4K televisions.

The project will also include the addition of Rock & Brews, a restaurant who co-founders include Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock band KISS. The restaurant will be located just off the skywalk. It will also include a stage where live music will be performed.

Starbucks will open a location across from Rock & Brews off the skywalk entrance. It will be a full-service Starbucks location with both beverage and food options.

The project will also include three new quick service food and beverage stations. A new gift/convenience shop is also planned.

Another major new feature will be the addition of an exclusive high-limit room. “This room promises to incorporate the height of luxury and class,” Potawatomi says in a news release. “From its upscale decor and top-flight service, to its craft bar, stage and gourmet kitchen, featuring a brick oven. Those visiting will be treated to an experience they won’t find elsewhere in the region. Guests will notice the energy from the new space the moment they walk in the door. The skywalk and entry area will feature modern décor, LED lighting, video walls and sound system throughout the third floor.”

Construction on the renovation project is scheduled for completion by the spring of 2023. Greenfire Management Services of Milwaukee, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, is teaming with Gilbane Building Services as the general contractors on the project. I-5 will serve as architect.

“Since opening more than 30 years ago, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has made it a priority to evolve and meet the needs of our guests,” said chief executive officer and general manager Dominic Ortiz. “Not only will this elevate the brand, it will further our long-standing status as the premier entertainment destination in the region as the market becomes significantly more competitive. This is just the beginning. Additional exciting changes and new amenities are in store. The best is truly yet to come.”

Last year Ortiz hinted at plans for a major investment to upgrade the casino.

“Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin has been home to the Potawatomi for hundreds of years, and this project is another example of how we are continuing to invest in and better the communities that we call home,” said Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr. “We are excited to bring these new experiences to our guests and to continue our role as the top entertainment destination in Wisconsin.”

Earlier this year Potawatomi reached an agreement with the state to add sports gambling to its casinos.